Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lichfield company urges businesses over Legionella and Fire Safety compliance

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

A Lichfield-based company is urging business owners to prioritise Legionella and Fire Safety compliance.

MD Steve Morris and Danielle Bayliss
MD Steve Morris and Danielle Bayliss

Legionella and Fire Safe Services, situated in Britannia Way, has emphasised its critical importance, saying non-compliance can lead to hefty fines or imprisonment.

Failure to comply also puts others at serious risk.

Upcoming changes in Fire Safety guidelines, effective from October 1, 2023, will impact local governments and housing providers and landlords.

The changes stem from the Building Safety Act 2022 and will amend the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005, necessitating comprehensive fire risk assessment records for all premises, irrespective of their size.

In the wake of the tragic Grenfell incident, the company said it is paramount that appropriate fire safety measures are met for every business and landlord.

Managing Director Steve Morris said “I really want to support local businesses. We understand the cost concerns faced by owners and, as such, we have designed a programme to be cost-effective while ensuring legal compliance and safety.

"The comprehensive scheme not only provides expert guidance but also manages the entire process with regards to Legionella and Fire Safety, giving business owners the reassurance that their buildings are also safe.”

For more guidance and assistance, call 0800 080 3045.

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News