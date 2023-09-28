Ladder for the Black Country: Ladder to work with network to promote apprenticeships

Kevin Davis at the recent judging day for the Ladder for the Black Country Apprenticeship Awards

Kevin Davis, chairman of the Ladder Foundation was invited to introduce the Ladder initiative at the network's regional meeting which was held at Millennium Point in Birmingham on Tuesday, September 26.

The network is a group of employers and former/current apprentices who volunteer their time to encourage more employers to use high-quality apprenticeships.

The foundation has continued to promote the apprenticeship brand creating thousands of apprenticeships since its 2014 launch of the Ladder for The Black Country which was closely followed by Ladders for Shropshire, Staffordshire, Greater Birmingham and Coventry and Warwickshire.

Publisher Midland News Association joined Walsall-based development group The Vine Trust, training provider Performance Through People to deliver the campaign, which inspired others to be set up across the Midlands.

The Ladder has broadened the horizons of thousands of young people while gaining the support at national level from leading figures including its patron Robert Halfon, the former Minister for Skills.

Mr Davis said “We are looking forward to working with the West Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network and their members to inspire the future workforce and promote apprenticeships as a credible career pathway.

"We are looking to engage with employers who are interested in finding out more about apprenticeships or becoming involved with the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network."