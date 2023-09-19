New home and new name for internal audit firm

Ben Truslove of John Truslove with Lee Glover, director of Validera

HW Controls & Assurance has been working in its specialist field since the 1990s but in April rebranded with the trading name of Validera and has invested £320,000 on a new base in Burntwood.

The offices at Crompton Court, on Attwood Road – operating alongside its original site in Tamworth – provide enough space for Validera to double in size over the coming years.

Director Lee Glover said: “We have already doubled in size in the last few years and, after three decades as part of the Haines Watts accountancy group, it was time to establish ourselves as an independent business focused on the internal audit and risk management field.”

The role of internal audit is to provide independent assurance that an organisation's risk management, governance and internal control processes are operating effectively.

Mr Glover said: “We have a range of clients in both the public and private sectors, from companies smaller than ourselves to major national operators. In every case we deliver an internal audit service which meets their assurance needs and reflects the wider remit to consult, add value and improve our clients’ operations to realise their full potential.

“We had been looking for new offices since September last year and the premises at Compton Court were a perfect fit. We got in touch with John Truslove as the agents and Ben Truslove – the joint managing director – has been really helpful.

“He kept things moving so we could achieve a fairly rapid completion and start moving in. The offices give us enough room to double our current team of 22 while accommodating a pattern of flexible working.

“It puts us in an excellent position as we continue to grow our business and attract more clients.”

Ben Truslove helped HW Controls & Assurance secure the acquisition of 2,383 sq ft of office space at 3 Crompton Court, on Attwood Road in Burntwood, in a deal valued at £320,000.

Mr Truslove said: “This deal demonstrates that John Truslove has continued to expand across the Midlands in recent years, beyond our traditional heartland in Worcestershire and Warwickshire, while maintaining our normal high levels of service.

“This was an important move for the newly rebranded Validera; a fresh headquarters that makes a statement about the company’s aims and intentions. We are delighted to have sealed the deal on behalf of the vendors and look forward to watching Validera’s continued growth in the internal audit market in the coming years.”