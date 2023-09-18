HomeServe announces major new deal with water supplier

SES Water supplies drinking water to 750,000 customers in parts of Surrey, Kent, West Sussex, and south London

Leading home repairs company HomeServe has reached an agreement with SES to transition its home assistance customers, totaling more than 9,000 policies, at the end of their current policy year. This new partnership will enable HomeServe and SES Water to promote a range of plumbing, gas and electrical services to customers, with repair work being undertaken by SES Home Services.

Commencing in April 2023, the deal sees Walsall-based HomeServe buy the renewal rights to the SES Home Services policy book outright, meaning all existing customers will have the option of renewing their policy with HomeServe.

SES Home Services’ network of engineers will support both SES Water and HomeServe by carrying out work on behalf of policyholders.

Matthew Lacey, chief risk officer for HomeServe, said: “We’re delighted to be entering this exciting, new partnership with SES Water, as they are a company whose expertise and model are a perfect fit, and with whom our connection goes right back to the very start of HomeServe.

“It’s absolutely clear this is a great deal for HomeServe, allowing us to grow our reach in a variety of ways. Expanding our ​network​​ ​will allow us to maximise our offering in the Southeast, giving our customers as quick and efficient a service as possible.

“We’re looking forward to working with SES Water and bringing SES Home Services’ home assurance policy holders and customers into the HomeServe family.”

The deal comes hot on the trail of a sequence of seven acquisitions for HomeServe. The latest, in December, saw the firm announce it had expanded its ownership of locally branded boiler companies with the acquisition of London-based H2 Property Services.

The new partnership will mean growth opportunities for HomeServe, expanding its membership base by reigniting SES Water’s new customer acquisition potential – through targeted marketing campaigns and offering additional products to SES Water customers.