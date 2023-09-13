Lichfield's Planet Doughnut starting to thrive after previous closure fears

Planet Doughnut in Lichfield

Founder Duncan McGregor revealed he planned to close the Baker’s Lane store due to challenging trading conditions, but has now decided to keep it open after being left overwhelmed by backing from customers.

He said the branch, which opened in the city in December 2021, has experienced a boom in sales over the summer.

“The people of Lichfield have made us feel so welcome since we opened, but because of the crippling cost of electricity prices and the cost-of-living crisis we thought we would have to close the store,” Duncan said.

“But old customers have returned and new customers have appeared, which has just been fantastic. Our customers are incredibly loyal to us and we’re so grateful for their support.

“We’re excited to be keeping our doors open and continue offering our customers the amazing quality products they’ve come to expect.

"We will also be increasing our offering of locally roasted coffee, ice cream and daily deals.”

Planet Doughnut was founded in 2017 and currently makes a whopping 1.8 million doughnuts a year.

It also has branches in Shrewsbury, Telford, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Chester, Warrington, Widnes and St Helens, plus a flourishing online delivery service.