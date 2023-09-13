Carlsberg Marston's announce a brewery closure

Hobgoblin is brewed at Wychwood

Wychwood Brewery in Witney, Oxfordshire, is home of Hopbgoblin Ales.

Wychwood's brands will continue to be brewed within the CMBC network, including Marston's brewery at Burton-upon-Trent in Staffordshire after the closure.

The brewery is expected to shut in November in line with the break clause on CMBC's lease with the landlord.

Wychwood will continue to operate as normal for the coming months.

The business is providing support to the six staff employed at the brewery during the consultation period over the proposals and will also explore any opportunities for redeployment within the business.

Paul Davies, chief executive of CMBC, said: “We understand the depth of feeling towards Wychwood Brewery, and have tremendous pride in our team there. Our number one focus is giving them all the support they need as we begin the consultation on this proposal.

“The UK ale market is an incredibly competitive space, and combined with a turbulent economic outlook for the UK provides for a challenging environment for industry to navigate. By making use of the break clause in our lease for Wychwood Brewery, we can consolidate our brewing network to achieve greater efficiency and productivity, supporting ongoing investment in our people and business.”

Earlier this year CMBC, a joint venture between Wolverhampton's Marston's and Danish brewery group Carlsberg, reveale4d plans to sell Ringwood Brewery in Hampshire.