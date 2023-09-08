Notification Settings

Walsall shopping parade has £500,000 auction guide price

By John Corser

A mixed-use terrace of shops and flats in Walsall is going under the hammer in an online auction.

The pafade in High Street, Pelsall
The freehold investment property at 35-37 High Street in Pelsall will have a guide price of more than £500,000 in the Bond Wolfe sale on Thursday, September 14.

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director of Bond Wolfe, said: “This mixed-use property is currently occupied by a SPAR supermarket, a hair salon and a firm of solicitors, and currently generates £55,600 per annum in rental income.

“Given the current state of the property market these kinds of investment opportunities offer good returns, with the higher yields proving attractive to those currently in the buy-to-let market.

“As a result, we are expecting some highly competitive bidding when this property goes under the hammer."

The property is a two-storey terrace with a pitched tiled roof having being extended to the rear, and comprises two retail units, an office and two flats above. There is parking and yard to the rear, which is accessed via Ash Tree Road.

The Pelsall property is among 180 lots that are appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction, which will start at 9am.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

