Walsall's Wilko, on Bloxwich Market, is one of those set to close

As a number of stores around the Black Country enter into an administration stage, shoppers in Walsall and Brownhills are concerned as they prepare to lose another staple of the high street.

The retail and hardware store announced it had gone into administration in August after a deadline to secure a rescue deal came and went.

Earlier today, administrators PwC announced 52 stores in the UK which are set to close, including four Midlands locations.

Candice Brown, 43, from Bloxwich, said: "It's a shame it really is. I suppose it's just another one gone from the high street really.

"It's a shame that people didn't really shop here more when they had the chance really. Wilko used to be so busy back in the day, I know this one [Walsall] doesn't really get as many customers as it used to."

Among the four in the Midlands to close its doors are Walsall, Stafford, Brownhills and Uttoxeter.

Wilko Brownhills is also set for closure later this month

PwC has said that both the Wolverhampton and Stourbridge branches are staying open.

Stafford and Brownhills are set to close on September 12, while Walsall and Uttoxeter are set to close on September 14.

Walsall shopper, Philip Lloyd, 49, from Leamore, said: "It's a bit of a grim sight in there, the shelves are partially stocked and it's just a bit bare. It's just depressing really.

"I usually get my hardware stuff from here, I've been coming here for years really, so it's a bit weird to see it like it is now."

Mandeep Singh, 54, from Brownhills, said: "I used to shop here [Brownhills] nearly every day. It's sad to see it the way it is, to be honest, but I suppose if you don't use it you will lose it.

"I was shocked to see that the Brownhills shop was going really. It wasn't madly busy, but it was busier than a lot that I have been to."

Workers were also left unsure about their futures following the announcement of the closures, with around 74 former Wilko workers now being left redundant.

Brownhills local, Jamie Morris, 30, a former Wilko worker at the Brownhills branch, said: "It was a good company to work for really, It's a real shame that they are closing.

"I didn't work there for too long, but the time I spent there I really enjoyed, it's horrible that they are closing. Hopefully, something can be done for the people who still work there."

German discount supermarket Aldi was among those to offer their support to Wilko workers, offering around 6,000 positions in its stores for those who have been affected by the closures.

Also offering support for staff members is Spear Cars, a car sales and repair business on Carver Business Park, Stafford, which is offering free services to any Stafford-based employees who are losing their jobs.

The company has said that all Stafford workers need to do to get free servicing on their vehicles is to produce a payslip from August 2023.