DCC starts new era with major Network Rail contract win

Rebecca Jones, managing director of Direct Corporate Clothing

four -year contract was secured after an extensive tender process and wearer trials.

The multi-million-pound tender win will see Oldbury-based DCC meeting the protective personal equipment needs of staff at Network Rail – the owner and infrastructure manager of most of Britain’s railway network.

The company is supplying a full range of waterproof foul-weather garments, flame-retardant and arc-protection clothing, high-viz polycotton T-shirts, vests, trousers and footwear.

DCC are experts in large-scale co-ordinated rollouts of high-volume orders for major organisations in key industries including construction, facilities management, rail, logistics and retail.

Rebecca Jones, managing director, said: “This is an important and significant contract win, highlighting our position as a leading supplier and top-to-toe solutions provider in the market.

“It was an in-depth tender process with extensive wearer trials and to secure this contract is a fantastic achievement. Throughout the onboarding process we have developed an excellent partnership with Network Rail and look forward to working closely with them to develop and deliver key innovations around inclusivity and sustainability.”

Network Rail owns, repairs and develops the railway infrastructure in England, Scotland and Wales. That’s 20,000 miles of track, 30,000 bridges, tunnels and viaducts and the thousands of signals, level crossings and stations. It also manages 20 of the country’s largest stations.

DCC have worked with Network Rail to create a brand-new online ordering portal providing easy to navigate product pages for more than 80 different styles and are already developing a range of inclusive PPE items for colleagues.

The range currently includes maternity wear and further inclusive PPE items will be added over the coming months.

Diane Buckley, national account manager at DCC, said: “It’s great to be working with Network Rail to develop a range of inclusive PPE which will have a positive impact on the workforce .

“The portfolio currently includes a maternity range, and we are now talking to staff around comfort and wearability for those going through the menopause, stoma wearers or anyone who has a medical condition which requires them to inject.

“We are also working with Network Rail to trial a hijab at Birmingham New Street station.”