Water efficiency help for businesses in the Midlands

The partnership is between one of the UK’s largest water retailers, Business Stream, and the water wholesaler for the region, Severn Trent.

It is funded by Severn Trent’s £566 million Green Recovery Programme.

Each site chosen as part of the pilot will receive up to £1,250 to cover the full cost of the audit and installation of water efficient devices including taps and showers.

Major national and regional companies are signed up to the initiative, including Boots, Greggs, Lloyds Bank, Next and Network Rail - and Business Stream is now urging SMEs to come forward to benefit from the scheme.

Tom Abel, director of sales at Business Stream, said: “We know that water can sometimes be overlooked in favour of other areas to improve business sustainability. And yet, by reducing water use businesses stand to save a signficiant amount of money as well as generate environmental savings. By removing any upfront costs we have a great opportunity through this initiative to help businesses realise the benefits water efficiency can deliver.

“We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Severn Trent on this project and hope it will pave the way for similar initiatives across the country."

Kelsey Martin, workstream manager at Severn Trent, said: “The last few years have been tough on businesses, and we want to help. That’s why we’re offering free water audits and water saving solutions, alongside Business Stream.

“The audits will be able to help detect and resolve issues that could be costing a business money – a leaky loo, for example, can waste up to 400 litres of water every day, meaning businesses can be wasting money on water that they’re not actually using, so we’re delighted to be able on hand to help through our Green Recovery.”

In addition to identifying partnership opportunities to help businesses reduce their water use, Business Stream is also investing in the Solutions arm of its business, which is geared up to deliver water efficiency support and advice to businesses across the UK.

Businesses that are interested in having their sites audited can contact Business Stream’s solutions team at Solutions@business-stream.co.uk