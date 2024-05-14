Hurco partnership strengthens MSC’s engineering support

MSC’s state-of-the-art tech centre now houses two of Hurco's latest machines. The investment saw MSC install its first five-axis machine tool – a Hurco VMX42SRTi table head configuration milling machine.

The VMX42SRTi is joined by a Hurco TMX8MYSi slant bed lathe.

They join a host of advanced manufacturing technology installed at the tech centre.

The centre, located at MSC's UK headquarters in Wednesbury, was launched in 2022. It provides a live-cutting facility where MSC engineers and customers can work together to improve set-up times and reduce cycle times through better tooling solutions ultimately helping customers to become more productive and profitable.

The formalising of the partnership means MSC’s customers will experience the quality of the Hurco machines during tests and tech centre open days, while any of Hurco’s customers who can’t travel to its showroom in High Wycombe can arrange to come and see the two machine tools in action at MSC’s facility in Wednesbury.

Matt Garbett, tech centre manager at MSC Industrial Supply, said: “All of our engineers have now been fully trained on the Hurco machines after having a two-day intensive training session with one of Hurco’s engineers. We were all blown away by some of the functions that the machines have to offer, one of which being the Interrupt function which is a lifesaver when proving out methods of manufacture for our customers. Since the installation of the machines, the centre has been a hive of activity with our engineers delivering customer projects, cost savings and supplier tooling trials. I’m personally excited about this partnership and taking it to the next level with Hurco.”

Gareth Evans, head of engineering at MSC Industrial Supply, added: “Our partnership with Hurco offers a huge opportunity for collaboration, which will benefit both MSC’s and Hurco’s customers alike. The Hurco machines have increased the sophistication of the projects our engineers work on for our customers. We are able to prove out projects in our Tech Centre without our customers experiencing any downtime on their own machines."

David Waghorn, managing director of Hurco Europe, added: “We really appreciate the fact that the people at MSC are so committed to learning and getting the best out of the Hurco machines. This new partnership will ensure that customers get the best possible service. Nothing can beat live cutting demonstrations from engineers with in-depth product knowledge. We look forward to working together with MSC in the future.”

MSC helps drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with over 120,000 products, inventory management and supply chain solutions, and offers extensive engineering and technical expertise from years of working across different industries.