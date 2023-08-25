The White Swan on Church Street, Oldbury

The White Swan in Church Street, Oldbury, which is part of Proper Pubs – the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns - is set to reopen on September 8.

Behind the bar is Adam Riese, who has managed the White Swan for three years and has 23 years of experience within the hospitality industry.

Inside, the pub has undergone a complete transformation to create a brand-new look and feel with fresh décor.

With a complete interior redecoration, the pub will feature a brand-new bar, flooring, and furniture throughout.

Outside, the beer garden has been redeveloped, which includes new heating and seating to ensure use all year round.

The pub will be celebrating the reopening with an action-packed weekend of live music, karaoke, and a DJ as well as plenty of live sports for customers to enjoy.

The White Swan will be offering a wide range of drinks offers, including Wine Wednesday, where customers can get £2 off a bottle, Fizz Friday, offering customers a bottle of fizz for £10, along with cocktails, bottle and shot deals throughout the week.

Mr Riese said: “The pub looks fantastic, and I can’t believe the transformation.

"I’m really excited to get behind the bar, meet all our customers and support our local community. We’ll be starting off by collecting food for a local food bank, and donations to get a defibrillator installed.

“Pubs are the hub of their community, and we can’t wait to be the hub of Oldbury.”

The White Swan will also host regular pool and darts team league evenings.

Customers can also expect to enjoy regular weekend entertainment, such as karaoke and DJ nights as the pub hosts a late-night licence that allows it to operate until 2am.

Mr Riese is keen to support local causes, including the local food bank, and will be initially aiming to raise money to install a lifesaving defibrillator at The White Swan.

Matthew Gurney, operations director for Proper Pubs, said: “I’m really excited about the opening of the White Swan.

"The team have worked hard on the refurbishment, and we’re just finalising the finishing touches ready to open in just a few week’ time.