Penkridge Post Office. Photo: Google

It will relocate from its current case at The Co-operative Food, Market Street, to Midcounties Co-op, Stonecross.

Post Office bosses said final arrangements are being made for the move and relocation dates will then be provided.

The former Sainsbury’s Local store is being refurbished to become a Midcounties Co-op and post office.

There will be two screened serving positions.