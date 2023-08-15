Lawrence Cleaning celebrates 40th anniversary milestone with new MD

Alex, Winnie, Deb, Paul

The family-run business, based in Dudley, has enjoyed success over the last four decades working with a wide range of businesses. This includes Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club, as well as dozens of schools, doctors' surgeries, factories and offices across the West Midlands.

Lawrence Cleaning also makes sure that every station along the Severn Valley Railway is kept sparkling clean and ready for visitors.

The company’s new managing director, Alex Lawrence, said it is an exciting time for the company, which he has seen flourish throughout his life.

“It is an absolute honour to take on this role at such an important time for our company,” he said. “My grandmother started Lawrence Cleaning 40 years ago with the aim of providing superior cleaning services to businesses across the Black Country and beyond, and I’m proud to continue that incredible legacy.

“Our focus has always been on our staff, who are our most valuable asset. Our cleaners are local, well-trained people, working at local companies. They are a fantastic team who are dedicated to delivering outstanding results every time – something we take tremendous pride in."

The business was started in 1983 by Winnie Lawrence who won a number of lucrative contracts thanks to her focus on building close relationships with clients and always maintaining high standards. This is something that has been maintained over the last 40 years as her son Paul took over as managing director when he bought the business in 2001 working with his wife Debra, who is sales director.

Alex joined the company 13 years ago and took over as managing director this year.

Lawrence Cleaning is now one of the leading providers of commercial cleaning services in the West Midlands.