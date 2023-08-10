List of Black Country Wilko stores at risk of closure as firm collapses into administration

Wilko bosses have appointed administrators

Bosses at the chain told staff on Thursday that it has hired administrators from PwC to oversee the process.

The budget retailer has over 400 stores across the UK, with several branches across the Black Country and Staffordshire.

The stores at risk of closure in the Black Country and Staffordshire are:

Blackheath - 5 Oldbury Road, Rowley Regis

Bloxwich - Units 2 Market Place, High Street

Dudley - 39-41 High Street

Great Bridge - 60/70 Great Bridge, Tipton

Halesowen - 8-10 Hagley Street

Kidderminster - Market Street

Lichfield - 12-14 Bore Street

Rugeley - Shrewsbury Mall, Market Street

Stafford - Broad Street

Stourbridge - 64-67 High Street

Uttoxeter - 21 High Street

Walsall - Unit B Park Place, Townsend Square

Wolverhampton - Unit 233 Mander Centre, Dudley Street

Mark Jackson, chief executive officer of Wilko, said the firm had “a significant level of interest” but was “left with no choice but to take this unfortunate action” after being unable to close a deal within time.

In a letter, Mr Jackson said: “Over the past six months Wilko has been very open that we’ve been considering options to accelerate a turnaround plan given that we needed to make significant changes to the way we operate to restore confidence and stabilise our business.