List of Black Country Wilko stores at risk of closure as firm collapses into administration

By Sunil Midda

Wilko's collapse into administration has put 12,000 jobs at risk, with stores across the UK now facing potential closure.

Wilko bosses have appointed administrators
Bosses at the chain told staff on Thursday that it has hired administrators from PwC to oversee the process.

The budget retailer has over 400 stores across the UK, with several branches across the Black Country and Staffordshire.

The stores at risk of closure in the Black Country and Staffordshire are:

  • Blackheath - 5 Oldbury Road, Rowley Regis

  • Bloxwich - Units 2 Market Place, High Street

  • Dudley - 39-41 High Street

  • Great Bridge - 60/70 Great Bridge, Tipton

  • Halesowen - 8-10 Hagley Street

  • Kidderminster - Market Street

  • Lichfield - 12-14 Bore Street

  • Rugeley - Shrewsbury Mall, Market Street

  • Stafford - Broad Street

  • Stourbridge - 64-67 High Street

  • Uttoxeter - 21 High Street

  • Walsall - Unit B Park Place, Townsend Square

  • Wolverhampton - Unit 233 Mander Centre, Dudley Street

Mark Jackson, chief executive officer of Wilko, said the firm had “a significant level of interest” but was “left with no choice but to take this unfortunate action” after being unable to close a deal within time.

In a letter, Mr Jackson said: “Over the past six months Wilko has been very open that we’ve been considering options to accelerate a turnaround plan given that we needed to make significant changes to the way we operate to restore confidence and stabilise our business.

“We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.“We’ve all fought hard to keep this incredible business intact but must concede that time has run out and now, we must do what’s best to preserve as many jobs as possible, for as long as is possible, by working with our appointed administrators.”

