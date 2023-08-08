Mobile florist hopes to bloom in top competition only a year after qualifying

Amy Haviland of Nova Blooms

Amy Haviland runs Nova Blooms, who works out of a studio in Four Ashes and delivers across the Black Country and Staffordshire, is in the final of the Young Traders Market awards.

The 27-year-old will join other young traders in the competition at LSD Promotions' Wolverhampton Speciality Market, in Dudley Street, on Saturday morning.

The National Market Traders Federation runs regional heats across the country, with the final taking place at Stratford-on-Avon later this month.

Amy will be showing off her skills arranging blooms and competing against other young traders in different categories for a trophy and £500 plus the chance to qualify for the final.

She said: "The business has really took off and I love what I do – I am a regular at the Saturday morning market along with others, like at Wednesfield and Dudley, and enjoy meeting the customers, as I do when I do the deliveries day to day.