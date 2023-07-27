Notification Settings

Aldi hiring 486 workers across the West Midlands with salaries of up to £62,850

By Eleanor Lawson

Aldi is currently looking to recruit 486 employees in the West Midlands, with salaries of up to £62,850.

Aldi is hiring across the region, with jobs available at stores including Cannock and Lichfield.

The UK's fourth largest supermarket is recruiting for staff members in the Black Country and beyond, with 57 of these roles in Staffordshire.

Areas in the region where Aldi are recruiting include Wolverhampton, Oldbury, Dudley, Walsall, Cannock, Lichfield, and Great Barr.

Aldi is looking for people of all levels of experience, including both full-time and part-time positions such as store assistant and caretaker, all the way up to store manager.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket set to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams in Staffordshire.

“Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future.”

Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £11.40 per hour nationally, and £12.85 per hour inside the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Those interested in applying for jobs can visit aldirecruitment.co.uk

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

