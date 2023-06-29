Kidderminster high street bank building on the market

The Lloyds Bank branch in Vicar Street, Kidderminster

Commercial property consultancy Johnson Fellows is expecting investors to show significant interest in the Grade II-listed Lloyds Bank premises.

The Birmingham-based company has been instructed by a private investor to market the freehold of the building in Vicar Street.

The four-storey 5,446 sq ft building currently attracts an annual rent of £105,000.

Johnson Fellows’ agency partner Richard Bache said: “This is an outstanding investment opportunity. It is a wonderful building in a great town centre location and, with a long-term client of the quality of Lloyds Bank, we expect there to be significant interest from regional and national investors.”

The building, according to Historic England, was built in 1857 in yellow brick with a slate roof. The side elevation has a segmented Ionic portico with four columns and two piers, with balustrade parapet.

The Vicar Street elevation has seven round-arched windows with rusticated keystones and cills with balusters beneath at first floor and consoles at ground floor.