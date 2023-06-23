The Post Office has proposed the relocation of the Penkridge Post Office, currently on Market Street, to a new location inside the Midcounties Co-op, on Stone Cross.

The empty premises, which were formally a Sainsbury's Local, will be refurbished to become a Midcounties Co-op.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: "Our retail partners operate Post Office branches alongside their private retail business, and it is important that they make the very best use of their resources to ensure future sustainability to both their business and the Post Office service.

"In this case, our partners have identified an opportunity to move this branch into an alternative new location to continue to offer Post Office services to the local community."

The new store will include two screened servicing positions and customer car parking at the rear of the premises.

Opening hours for the new location will remain the same, with the store opening 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The opportunity to give feedback on the move and access into and within the store will close on August 2. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 337238.