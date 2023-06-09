Ladder for the Black Country: Apprenticeship awards to return

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 01/11/2022..Pic at Grand Central, Wolverhampton where it was the Ladder for the Black Country Apprenticeship Awards. Overall Winner: Emma Hannon from Walsall Council, on stage with other winners..

A special supplement in the Express & Star will be detailing all of the categories and details of how to enter.

Last year Emma Hannon, of Walsall Council, was announced as apprentice of the year when the inaugural awards dinner was held at the Grand Station in Wolverhampton.

Walsall-based Performance Through People, which is one of the main partners behind the Ladder campaign in the region, won the training provider of the year award.

The Ladder for the Black Country Apprenticeship Awards 2023 are intended to showcase the best apprentices and their employers.

Walsall Council will be the headline sponsor for the 2023 awards following Wolverhampton Council.