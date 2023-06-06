Summit to look at Midlands economy

Pat McFadden is one of the keynote speakers

It is taking place on Wednesday, June 7 at the Vox Centre in Birmingham,

The hope is that it will help to shape region-wide response to economic challenges and opportunities facing the Midlands.

Other keynote speakers include Mayor of West Midlands Andy Street, Lord Harrington and Midlands Engine chairman Sir John Peace

Business leaders will also be given the platform to collaborate on opportunities detailed in the recently updated Midlands Investment Portfolio, which holds £33 billionn of regional investment opportunities.

Sir John Peace said: “The Midlands Economic Summit provides the perfect opportunity for regional organisations to build on existing collaboration and demonstrate the effectiveness of our pan-regional partnership.