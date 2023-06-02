New name and logo for Jaguar Land Rover

. .

The identity and logo is part of the group's Reimagine strategy.

The new logo

Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar brands will be promoted as part of the change, but JLR says the Land Rover heritage mark will also remain integral and will still be visible on vehicles, online platforms and retail sites

Chief creative officer Professor Gerry McGovern said: "This is the next chapter of our Reimagine journey to become a truly modern luxury business. The new JLR identity will bring clarity to our clients and act as a unifier for our four distinct British brands.

"Today is an exciting day as we unveil a new identity for our company as part of our House of Brands approach. I’m confident this perfectly illustrates JLR’s ambition in the modern luxury space."

JLR has its engine manufacturing centre at the i54, Wolverhampton.

JLR is transforming the business to become carbon net zero across our supply chain, products, and operations by 2039.