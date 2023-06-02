Manufacturing programme delivers 7000 West Midlands jobs amid plea to prevent funding blackhole

The Manufacturing Growth Programme (MGP), which is designed and delivered by Oxford Innovation Advice, has also helped Marches manufacturers create 236 jobs in that time.
One of the UK’s most successful industrial business support programmes will come to an end this month after helping West Midlands firms create or safeguard over 7000 jobs since 2016.
The Manufacturing Growth Programme (MGP), which is designed and delivered by Oxford Innovation Advice, has also helped Marches manufacturers create 236 jobs in that time.