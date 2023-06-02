Notification Settings

Manufacturing programme delivers 7000 West Midlands jobs amid plea to prevent funding blackhole

By Matthew Panter

One of the UK’s most successful industrial business support programmes will come to an end this month after helping West Midlands firms create or safeguard over 7000 jobs since 2016.

Manufacturing businesses expect to grow in the next five years because of receiving support from the programme
The Manufacturing Growth Programme (MGP), which is designed and delivered by Oxford Innovation Advice, has also helped Marches manufacturers create 236 jobs in that time.

