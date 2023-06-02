Wolves owner Fosun's financial improvement recognised

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.
Wolves owner Fosun has seen an improvement in its finances that has been recognised by an international rating agency.
S&P Global Ratings has raised China-based Fosun International’s rating outlook to stable.
By John Corser
Business Reporter
Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.