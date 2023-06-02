Aldi to 'begin preparation works as soon as possible' to bring new store to Lower Gornal

Plans for a new Aldi in Lower Gornal have been given the go-ahead

Plans for a new Aldi in Zoar Street have been given the green light, despite hundreds of objections.

Dudley Council's planning committee approved the application during a meeting in Netherton on Wednesday evening.

It comes despite 254 letters of objection being submitted, with objectors raising concerns about the loss of green space, the impact it could have on other businesses and potential for increased traffic.

A petition against the proposals was also signed by more than 220 people, although there were also 49 letters of support received.

Aldi has not confirmed a date for opening the new store but said it will begin preparation works as soon as possible, working with the local council and residents.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Aldi is delighted that Dudley Council has approved our plans to build a new store in Lower Gornal.

"Our new store will provide high-quality low-cost goods for the local community.

"We have not set a date for opening but we will begin preparation works as soon as possible, working with the local council and residents.