Wagamama announces opening date for new Merry Hill restaurant creating 60 jobs

Wagamama is opening at Merry Hill Shopping Centre

Wagamama’s new branch is set to create 60 new jobs when it opens at is set to open at the Brierley Hill shopping centre on Monday, June 26.

It follows growing demand for the popular pan-Asian brand.

The new Merry Hill restaurant, which will be open seven days a week, will serve up crowd favourites, including rice bowls, noodles, curries and a menu which offers 50 per cent plant-based dishes.

It will be located on the Upper Mall and has been designed for 140 covers.

It will bring Wagamama’s total to 158 restaurants across the UK.

Overseeing the opening is general manager, Deen Mohammed who is looking forward to seeing Wagamama make its debut at Merry Hill

“We are so excited to open the doors to our brand-new restaurant in Merry Hill. Our benches will soon be welcoming the local community and visitors to the shopping destination, we can’t wait to serve up some of our fresh favourites to all. Our fantastic new team have been working hard to ensure we can bring our much-loved Wagamama service to guests and they are so excited to land in their beautiful new restaurant once works are complete," he explained.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill said: “We’re pleased to be adding Wagamama to our already vibrant mix of restaurants, cafes, and everything Eat Central has to offer too. The arrival of Wagamama comes at a time when the range of choices for how our visitors spend time with us is expanding considerably as we continue to offer unrivalled convenience for shoppers.”

Jack Gordon, senior asset manager at Sovereign Centros, commented: “Wagamama has enduring popularity, and is therefore the perfect addition to Merry Hill’s dining offer. We have seen the hospitality offer at Merry Hill evolve significantly over the past year, and the arrival of Wagamama bolsters the diverse culinary line-up established at the destination. It’s another great option for our community, who we know increasingly value the role restaurants play in creating a full-day destination experience when they visit.”