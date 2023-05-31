Change of name for award-winning firm

James Lane with his business person of the year award with Jan Jennings from award sponsors Richardson

Homeserve Furniture Repairs, based at Waterfront Business Park, has rebranded to Emmiera Group.

The company, which was formed in 2004, won the business of the year award at the 2022 Express & Star Business Awards.

Chief executive and founder James Lane was also business person of the year at the awards.

He explained that the name "Emmiera" carried deep significance as it was a tribute to his three cherished daughters Emmie, Rosie, and Abbie.

"It signifies the importance we place on family values and the relationships we have cultivated with our partners, clients, and our remarkable team of staff.

"At Emmiera Group, we believe that our partners and staff are the driving force behind our success. We deeply appreciate their dedication, hard work, and expertise, as they have played an invaluable role in helping us reach this exciting stage of growth," Mr Lane said.

He added that the original name had at times been confused with similar named brands and he had wanted to ensure an individual recognition.

Areas of expansion in the future will also include facilities management and recycling.

Mr Lane said: "We are confident that this expansion presents a tremendous opportunity for our business and for our valued partners and staff. Our commitment to excellence, reliability and customer satisfaction remains unwavering, and we are eager to extend these principles to new sectors.

"By expanding our scope, we believe we can better serve our clients' evolving needs and forge stronger, long-lasting partnerships."

"We are thrilled with our new business name and the endless possibilities it holds," he added.

Emmiera Group, which employs more than 250, moved from Delph Industrial Estate to its current site last year.

The company is sponsoring the growth and innovation award at the 2023 Express & Star Business Awards.