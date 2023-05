Stephen Howard and Chris Sargeant at the new site

Burton Caravan Centre, based in Burton on Trent has expanded with a new retail site between Stafford and Telford.

It's new base is on Watling Street near Wheaton Aston and Stephen Howard, managing director of the company said: “We are very pleased to have invested over £1million in our new site in Stafford.

"It will be able to showcase over 50 top class caravans. The business expansion will provide an even bigger range of caravans for sale also providing four new job roles.

“The location of our sites is key to our strategy to attract customers travelling around the Midlands; people also come from across the UK and Ireland, and even from abroad to view and buy our stock."

The new branch will be managed by Senior Sales Manager Chris Sargeant.