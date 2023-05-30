Record revenues for Hollywood Bowl as Merry Hill plan moves step closer

A new Hollywood Bowl is set to arrive in the West Midlands

The ten-pin bowling operator, which has sites at Bentley Bridge, Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, revealed first half Group revenue of £110.2m, up 9.7 per cent on last year.

Pre-tax profits were also up 12 per cent year on year to £43.9m, from £39.2m in the first half of 2022, as the company revealed its interim results for the six-month period ending March 31.

It comes as bosses announced builders are 'currently on site' in Hollywood Bowl Merry Hill, which it says is due to open in quarter four of the 2023 financial year.

A Hollywood Bowl spokesperson added: "We’re excited to be bringing Hollywood Bowl to Merry Hill later this year as part of our ongoing expansion plans.

"Merry Hill is a fantastic location for us and we’re thrilled to be opening a 24 lane centre in the area. We are looking forward to welcoming customers to their new Hollywood Bowl in the next few months.”

The company also has also completed eight refurbishments – including three rebrands and further centres have had solar panels installed, bringing the total to 26 centres.

Stephen Burns, Chief Executive of Hollywood Bowl, said: "I am delighted with our record performance in the first half, and I would like to thank our fantastic team members for all the hard work that goes into delivering excellent value for money, high quality experiences.

"It is clear from our high customer satisfaction scores that our continually evolving proposition appeals to all generations looking to enjoy affordable leisure activities together.

"We are looking forward to driving further growth in the UK and Canada, capturing the significant market opportunity ahead.