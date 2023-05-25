Supermarket opening times: Bank holiday hours for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Asda and more

Shopper walking through the aisle of a supermarket.

All supermarkets will be open on the bank holiday, but some have slight adjustments to their opening and closing times.

Aldi

Normal opening hours will remain in place at Aldi’s stores on Saturday and Sunday. Stores will be open until 8pm on Monday, May 29 - the bank holiday.

Asda

Asda has confirmed its store will be open as normal on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28.

On the bank holiday Monday, the Asda stores will be adjusting their hours, with individual stores listed below:

Asda Wolverhampton, Jack Hayward Way - 7am - 8pm

Asda Heath Town - 7am - 8pm

Asda Walsall, St. Matthews - 8am - 8pm

Asda Bloxwich - 7am - 8pm

Asda Great Bridge - 8am - 8pm

Asda Tipton - 7am - 8pm

Asda Oldbury - 8am - 8pm

Asda Sedgley - 7am - 8pm

Asda Dudley High Street - 7am - 8pm

Asda Dudley, Merry Hill - 9am - 6pm

Asda Netherton - 7am - 8pm

Asda Halesowen - 7am - 8pm

Asda Brierley Hill - 7am - 8pm

Asda Cannock - 7.30am - 8pm

Asda Cannock, Lichfield Road - 10am - 6pm

Asda Coseley - 8am - 10pm

Asda Darlaston - 6am - 8pm

Lidl

Lidl Bilston - 8am - 8pm

Lidl Finchfield, Wolverhampton - 10am - 4pm

Lidl Willenhall - 8am - 8pm

Lidl Walsall - 8am - 8pm

Lidl Wednesbury - 8am - 8pm

Lidl Netherton - 8am - 8pm

Lidl Merry Hill - 8am - 8pm

Lidl Great Bridge - 8am - 8pm

Lidl Cradley Heath - 8am - 8pm

Lidl Blackheath - 8am - 8pm

Lidl Stafford - 8am - 8pm

Lidl West Bromwich - 8am - 8pm

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer Wolverhampton - 8.30am - 6pm

Marks & Spencer Wednesbury - 8am - 8pm

Marks & Spencer Merry Hill - 9am - 6pm

Marks & Spencer Cannock - 8am - 8pm

Marks & Spencer Stafford - 9am - 6pm

Morrisons

Morrisons Bilston - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Aldridge - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Burntwood - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Cannock - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Kidderminster - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Kingswinford - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Lichfield - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Pendeford - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Rugeley

Morrisons Walsall, Lichfield Street - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Walsall, Wallows Lane - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Wednesbury - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Willenhall - 7am - 8pm

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's St Marks Wolverhampton - 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury's Wednesfield - 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury's Perton - 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury's Wombourne - 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury's Reedswood - 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury's Oldbury - 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury's Cannock - 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury's Amblecote - 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury's Blackheath - 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury's Stafford - 8am - 8pm

Tesco

Wolverhampton Superstore - 8am - 6pm

Walsall Extra - 8am - 6pm

Willenhall Superstore - 8am - 6pm

Dudley Extra - 8am - 6pm

Cradley Heath Extra - 8am - 6pm

Stafford Extra - 8am - 6pm

Hednesford Superstore - 8am - 6pm

Rugeley Superstore - 8am - 6pm