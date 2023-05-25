Supermarket opening times: Bank holiday hours for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Asda and more

All supermarkets will be open on the bank holiday, but some have slight adjustments to their opening and closing times.
Aldi
Normal opening hours will remain in place at Aldi’s stores on Saturday and Sunday. Stores will be open until 8pm on Monday, May 29 - the bank holiday.
Asda
Asda has confirmed its store will be open as normal on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28.
On the bank holiday Monday, the Asda stores will be adjusting their hours, with individual stores listed below:
Asda Wolverhampton, Jack Hayward Way - 7am - 8pm
Asda Heath Town - 7am - 8pm
Asda Walsall, St. Matthews - 8am - 8pm
Asda Bloxwich - 7am - 8pm
Asda Great Bridge - 8am - 8pm
Asda Tipton - 7am - 8pm
Asda Oldbury - 8am - 8pm
Asda Sedgley - 7am - 8pm
Asda Dudley High Street - 7am - 8pm
Asda Dudley, Merry Hill - 9am - 6pm
Asda Netherton - 7am - 8pm
Asda Halesowen - 7am - 8pm
Asda Brierley Hill - 7am - 8pm
Asda Cannock - 7.30am - 8pm
Asda Cannock, Lichfield Road - 10am - 6pm
Asda Coseley - 8am - 10pm
Asda Darlaston - 6am - 8pm
Lidl
Lidl Bilston - 8am - 8pm
Lidl Finchfield, Wolverhampton - 10am - 4pm
Lidl Willenhall - 8am - 8pm
Lidl Walsall - 8am - 8pm
Lidl Wednesbury - 8am - 8pm
Lidl Netherton - 8am - 8pm
Lidl Merry Hill - 8am - 8pm
Lidl Great Bridge - 8am - 8pm
Lidl Cradley Heath - 8am - 8pm
Lidl Blackheath - 8am - 8pm
Lidl Stafford - 8am - 8pm
Lidl West Bromwich - 8am - 8pm
Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer Wolverhampton - 8.30am - 6pm
Marks & Spencer Wednesbury - 8am - 8pm
Marks & Spencer Merry Hill - 9am - 6pm
Marks & Spencer Cannock - 8am - 8pm
Marks & Spencer Stafford - 9am - 6pm
Morrisons
Morrisons Bilston - 7am - 8pm
Morrisons Aldridge - 7am - 8pm
Morrisons Burntwood - 7am - 8pm
Morrisons Cannock - 7am - 8pm
Morrisons Kidderminster - 7am - 8pm
Morrisons Kingswinford - 7am - 8pm
Morrisons Lichfield - 7am - 8pm
Morrisons Pendeford - 7am - 8pm
Morrisons Rugeley
Morrisons Walsall, Lichfield Street - 7am - 8pm
Morrisons Walsall, Wallows Lane - 7am - 8pm
Morrisons Wednesbury - 7am - 8pm
Morrisons Willenhall - 7am - 8pm
Sainsbury's
Sainsbury's St Marks Wolverhampton - 8am - 8pm
Sainsbury's Wednesfield - 8am - 8pm
Sainsbury's Perton - 8am - 8pm
Sainsbury's Wombourne - 8am - 8pm
Sainsbury's Reedswood - 8am - 8pm
Sainsbury's Oldbury - 8am - 8pm
Sainsbury's Cannock - 8am - 8pm
Sainsbury's Amblecote - 8am - 8pm
Sainsbury's Blackheath - 8am - 8pm
Sainsbury's Stafford - 8am - 8pm
Tesco
Wolverhampton Superstore - 8am - 6pm
Walsall Extra - 8am - 6pm
Willenhall Superstore - 8am - 6pm
Dudley Extra - 8am - 6pm
Cradley Heath Extra - 8am - 6pm
Stafford Extra - 8am - 6pm
Hednesford Superstore - 8am - 6pm
Rugeley Superstore - 8am - 6pm
Cannock Superstore - 8am - 6pm