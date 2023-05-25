Hixon deal completes £35.65m industrial hat-trick

HIxon Airfield Industrial Estate

The independent property company has purchased Hixon Airfield Industrial Estate, a former RAF base in Hixon, near Stafford.

The site comprises almost 500,000 sq ft of existing industrial space, storage compounds and over 36 acres of land.

It is the latest in a trio of acquisitions completed by Hortons in 2023, which combined total £35.65 million. They include deals for Sinfin Commercial Park in Derby and Joules’ Corby distribution centre, which further expand the company’s footprint of more than six million sq ft of office, industrial, retail and leisure properties located throughout the Midlands.

Steve Tommy of Hortons, said: “We are very pleased to have completed our third significant investment deal in quick succession.