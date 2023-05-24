Notification Settings

New landlords at Brierley Hill pub so confident of success, they're holding their own wedding there

By Bill McCarthy

The new landlords at a Brierley Hill pub are so confident of success that they are planning to hold their own wedding reception at the venue next year.

Nick Harvey and Lili Wootton with their daughter Maddison.

Nick Harvey and Lili Wootton have recently taken over the Black Horse with the ambition of turning it into a family-friendly community pub.

The couple, who have a daughter named Maddison, say trade has taken off, particularly at the weekend when they offer live music and outdoor events in the pub garden, weather permitting.

The venue in Delph Road now boasts three darts teams and two football teams and there are plans to improve the garden area and start selling food.

The pub has already had special theme celebrations for St George's Day and the King's coronation.

The couple, who are experienced pub managers, also have a pub in Warwickshire called The Railway Inn.

Lili said: “Trade is good especially at the weekends and the locals seem to have taken to us. We are family and dog friendly and are always looking to put on events.

"Over the bank holiday there will be plenty of activities, including a 90s night with a DJ.”

Nick and Lili plan to marry next year with a wedding celebration taking place in the pub.

By Bill McCarthy

Chief Sub-editor@BMcCarthy_Star

