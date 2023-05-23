Cost of Birmingham Airport parking trebles in a year

Birmingham Airport

It is one of the highest increases in the UK for airport parking.

Gatwick saw the biggest year-on-year rise at 214 per cent followed by Leeds Bradford at 214 per cent and then Birmingham.

Personal insolvency provider Creditfix analysed parking costs at all UK airports to reveal an average increase of £79.50 for two weeks' parking – a rise of 88 per cent from last year to this summer.

Average parking costs for two weeks in 2023 now stand at £190 from an average of £90 across the whole of 2022.

Gatwick was up from £93 to £335 while Manchester Airport saw the smallest increase at just three per cent from £130.11 to £133.99.

For Birmingham the increase was from £58.49 to £175.43.

Layla Johnson, regional manager at Creditfix, said: “While many families look forward to summer holidays, for many parents it puts an extra burden on budgets. Creditfix research has already shown that parents face debt levels eight per cent higher than the national average.

“The rising cost of airport parking is a significant expenditure – and that’s after you’ve had to pay for the flights and accommodation. For those lucky enough to have holidays booked this summer, don’t let these additional costs catch you by surprise.