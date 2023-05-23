Copper specialist seals deal on Barberry’s Wolf Pack industrial scheme

Metelec has signed a lease at Wolf Pack in Wolverhampton. Pictured (from left) are Neil Slade, of agents Harris Lamb, Nigel Evans, Metelec sales director, Kevin Draper, Metelec managing director, Steve Dove, Metelec operations director, and Jon Robinson, director of Barberry Industrial

Metelec has agreed a 25-year lease on a 47,973 sq ft warehouse, speculatively developed by Barberry on a 3.5-acre site at the Wolf Pack development at Hilton Cross Business Park. It will be relocating from its base at Vulcan Industrial Estate in Bloxwich.

The company’s new headquarters is a highly specified, BREEAM Excellent, EPC A-rated, Grade A building with 10-metre clear height eaves, 64 car parking spaces and 40-metre yard depth, with four dock-level and two level-access loading doors. Main contractor Benniman Construction has reached practical completion of the unit.

Barberry acquired the site from South Staffordshire Council for an undisclosed sum. The Wolf Pack development of three warehouses is another demonstration of Barberry’s continued investment in the region, creating significant job opportunities while helping to address the shortage of new industrial accommodation in the West Midlands.

Jon Robinson, development director at Barberry Industrial, said: “Metelec forms the second letting on our successful speculative development at Wolf Pack. Metelec is a West Midlands success story and we are very pleased to have them as another quality Barberry customer. These are exciting times for Metelec as they embark on their business expansion and we wish them enormous success at the new headquarters at Wolf Pack at J1 of the M54.”

He added: “In creating Wolf Pack, we have delivered another one of our market leading speculative developments in the form of a new, Grade A industrial and logistics hub in Wolverhampton. Our new buildings are built with sustainability credentials in mind that will benefit the occupiers using them by reducing occupational costs and fulfilling many environmental, social and corporate governance ratings in measuring the sustainability and social impact of our buildings. We continue to provide the much-needed quality accommodation for businesses to expand their operations within the West Midlands, securing employment and creating new jobs.”

Metelec is a specialist distributor and manufacturer of copper busbars, copper bar, copper profiles and copper components. It is the UK logistics arm of Gindre Duchavany, the largest manufacturer of copper extruded bars in Europe.

Gindre extrudes in excess of 40,000 tonnes of copper profile per annum and has a turnover in excess of 350 million euros. Metelec is positioned as the strongest and most competitive supplier of both plain bar and finished formed busbars and associated componentry.

Metelec managing director, Kevin Draper said: “This is an exciting time in our development. The new state-of-the-art distribution centre and headquarters reflect our commitment to solid, sustainable growth.

“The brand-new facility is perfectly located for us to service the whole of the UK with immediate access to the UK motorway network at junction one of the M54. Sustainability is key to our growth as we eye market and business opportunity in wide scale electrification and the transition towards green energy solutions. The building is rated BREEAM Excellent for insulation and thermal efficiency and we plan to utilise solar panels for zero carbon manufacturing using our latest all-electric CNC machinery.”

Councillor Roger Lees, leader of South Staffordshire Council, said: “We’re delighted that Barberry have secured a further long-term lease on the Wolf Pack development and we’re equally delighted to welcome Metelec to South Staffordshire.

“When we partnered with Barberry, it was on the understanding that they would build the units, secure occupiers and realise the economic benefits and jobs to the local area as quickly as possible. I’m very pleased that they’re achieving this, with Metelec also now secured, and look forward to the benefits this will bring to South Staffordshire and wider area.”

The joint letting agents were Harris Lamb, Bulleys and JLL. Neil Slade, of Harris Lamb said: “We are delighted to have secured Metelec on behalf of Barberry. The letting is testament to the continued strength in the industrial mid-box market, where we have quickly secured lettings on both Unit 1 and Unit 2 at the Wolf Pack scheme. The 113,470 sq ft Unit 3 is the last unit available on the estate and where we are in discussions with both local and national businesses alike.”

Barberry Industrial recently completed the letting of Unit 1 at Wolf Pack to the Fablink Group – a UK based manufacturer specialising in the manufacture of metal pressings, operator cab assemblies, fuel and hydraulic tanks and complex structures as well as ‘clean build’ of vehicle assemblies. Fablink agreed a 15-year lease on a 62,283 sq ft warehouse, speculatively developed by Barberry. It means only one of the three units now remains available.

Barberry is amongst the many major companies attending UK REIIF this week. Supported by a high number of regional combined authorities, local councils and Government departments – as well as the largest developers and investors from across the UK and internationally – the event gathers all the key players, influencers and decision makers within the investment and real estate markets to highlight investment and development opportunities, whilst connecting and facilitating new relationships to drive economic growth through development and regeneration.

Wolf Pack is situated in a prime urban location just four miles from J10 of the M6 via the A45.

Other major occupiers nearby include Supersmart Services, Crown Workspace, Yodel, Euro Car Parts, Travis Perkins, Mercedes, Tool Station and Tata Steel. Jaguar Land Rover has an engine factory within five miles at i54.