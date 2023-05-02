Müller recalls desserts over food poisoning fear

The alert

Shoppers are being urged to check their fridges for the products after Müller took precautionary steps over some batches of various dessert products.

The Product details, pack sizes and use by dates are:

Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Dessert - 75g - 17 May 2023

Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert - 75g - 17 May 2023

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert - 75g - 18 May 2023

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert - 75g - 18 May 2023

Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert 6 x - 75g - 18 May 2023

Cadbury Daim Chocolate Dessert - 75g - 18 May 2023

An alert said: "The products listed might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

"Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

"Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

"If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them.

"Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund, with or without a receipt."