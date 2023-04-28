Community outraged after Wolverhampton pub car park operator fines drivers for turning round

Deric White and Andrew Woodward outside the empty The Firs car park with their fines

The Firs in Castlecroft, Wolverhampton, promised residents Premier Park would give them a 20-minute grace period when it introduced parking charges in February, but due to a glitch with the number plate recognition technology, drivers began getting fines and threats through the post.

Deric White, aged 76, who was fined twice, led the fightback against the parking company by refusing to pay, organising a non-payment campaign and warning drivers about the problem.

He said: "This has really shocked so many people around here, we were promised a 20-minute grace period to use the car park, which local shoppers have used for years.

"But before long everyone you spoke to had a story about The Firs car park, fine after fine were being issued. Local shopkeepers are furious because it is driving their customers away, and customers of the pub, who are not supposed to get charged are now parking down the road because they have heard so many horror stories.

"So there is a perfectly good car park standing empty and surrounding roads are packed full of parked cars, their plan could not have gone worse."

Deric was fined twice by Premier Park within three days and despite being threatened with escalating charges and legal action he has refused to pay them. He even took his case to appeals service Parking on Private Land Appeals, but to no avail, as he kept on getting getting demands for money.

David Woodward, 58, was fined twice for reversing on to the car park after parking outside his brother's grocery shop, Woodward and Birkin.

Parking charges were introduced at The Firs in February

He said: "All I did was reverse onto the entrance to turn around and got a fine telling me I had been on the car park three-and-a-half hours. They fined me £60 if I paid within 14 days and then it went up to £100. And then I got another fine, I could not believe it.

"The landlady told me not to worry and ignore the fine, but I still got reminders, I do not want debt collectors around my door, but I refused to pay, however, I do understand why people have paid because they do not want the worry or hassle."

Andrew went to West Midlands Police to get advice about the situation.

He said: "I did what the police told me to do, to write a letter to the parking company, keep a copy, and send it recorded delivery so they have to sign for it.

"It is a farce, now pub customers are parking outside my brother's shop because they are scared of getting fined. One lady I know went for a meal, the food was late so she went over the hour allowed and she was fined £60. She paid it, so it was an expensive meal for her."

The Firs is run by Marston's, which enlisted Premier Park to begin charging because when it was free, pub customers could not get a space due to non-customers taking advantage of the many spaces.

When councillors including Tettenhall Wightwick's Councillor Ellis Turrell raised concerns about the plans, they were assured there would be a 20-minute grace period for local residents.

However, fines immediately began being sent to drivers who used the car park, no matter how brief.

Pub bosses say the charges were brought in as customers struggled to find a space in the car park

This has been put down to a glitch and fines dished out will be cancelled.

A Marston’s spokesperson said: “All customers and drivers who received a parking ticket from Premier Park within the grace period will have the ticket cancelled and this process has already begun.

"Unfortunately, the camera system was incorrectly programmed by our supplier. This has now been corrected and we are sorry for any distress caused. If anyone receives a ticket in the future which they feel has been incorrectly issued either, please follow the appeals procedure or pop into the pub and we will try and help resolve it.”

Deric is determined no-one loses out over the "farce".

He said: "Anyone who has been fined need to be told, but most importantly those who have paid these fines need to be refunded. In the three days between my first and second fine I could tell Premier Park had issued 1,500 fines so they can certainly afford it."