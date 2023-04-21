King's Award for Hartlebury garden products maker

Lap fencing made by Forest Garden

Forest Garden Group, led by chairman Jonathan Halford, is a winner in the innovation category for its fully automatic high speed lap fence panel manufacturing process – the first of its kind in the world

The construction company that completed the refurbishment of Wolverhampton's Civic and Wulfrun halls is a winner in the prompting opportunity category along with Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce.

Willmott Dixon, which has its head office in Hertfordshire, has won for its work in supporting communities and the chambers for supporting vulnerable and disadvantaged communities to develop entrepreneurial and employability skills.

The King’s Awards replace the former Queen's Awards following the death last year of Queen Elizabeth II.

In total there are 148 recipients from all over the UK – 47 for innovation, 78 for international trade, 15 for sustainable development and nine for promoting opportunity. 11 of the winners are from the West Midlands.

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants will be presenting the awards to businesses throughout the year.

Minister for Enterprise Kevin Hollinrake said: “I congratulate the first ever recipients of The King’s Awards for Enterprise, who exemplify the talent, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of British business.

“I wish them every success and commend the invaluable contributions they make to communities both at home and overseas, helping to grow the UK economy.”

King Charles wanted to continue the legacy of his mother by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The award programme is now in its 57th year and eligible businesses are free to apply for one or more categories. The recipients pass a robust assessment process, judged by experts from industry, academia, the voluntary sector and senior officials in Whitehall.

Recipients are permitted to fly The King’s Awards flag at their main office and use the emblem on their marketing materials. They are also given a Grant of Appointment and a commemorative crystal trophy. The awards are valid for five years.

Forest Garden at Oak Drive on Hartlebury Trading Estate has been going for more than 50 years. It produces garden buildings, fencing, decking and decorative structures.

Applications for The King’s Awards for Enterprise 2024 open on Coronation Day – May 6.

For more information, visit gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise

*Shelforce, a window and door manufacturer at Erdington Industrial Park, Birmingham, which employs a 75 per cent disabled workforce, has been recognised with the promoting opportunity award for providing a place where people with a mental or physical disability can thrive in employment.