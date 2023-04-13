Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wednesfield funeral home given a new look

By Joe SweeneyWolverhamptonBusinessPublished: Last Updated:

A funeral home in Wolverhampton has been given a makeover by bosses to make it a warmer and more welcoming environment for guests, with an overall view to removing the taboos around tackling the subject of death for families.

The newly refurbished Central Co-op funeral home in Wednesfield High Street, Wolverhampton
The newly refurbished Central Co-op funeral home in Wednesfield High Street, Wolverhampton

Central Co-op’s home in Wednesfield High Street has been given a complete refurbishment with an entirely new look, and will hold its official reopening ceremony on Friday, which will include the special feature of a bagpiper.

The long-established firm has been resident on the village High Street for many years and is currently in the process of overhauling all of its premises across the region.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Central Co-op, as part of its purpose of creating funeral homes of the future and removing the taboo around conversations on death, is refurbishing its portfolio of funeral homes and crematoriums to make them brighter, calmer and more welcoming spaces for guests.

“Our funeral team will be on hand to talk about our approach to the funeral homes of the future, including the changes made to Wednesfield. The launch event will also include a bagpipe to mark the reopening. Membership representatives will also be in attendance to talk to people and allow guests to view the new home.”

The reopening event will be held between 11am and 2pm.

Business
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Joe Sweeney

By Joe Sweeney

@JoeSweeneyLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News