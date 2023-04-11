Business welds growth ambitions with finance package topping £500k

Some of the team from Weldall and Lloyds Bank in front of the new machine. Matt O’Farell, director, Weldall; Martin Arnold, senior area sales manager, Bystronic UK; Robert Taylor, relationship director, Lloyds Bank; Ryan Blower, director, Weldall and Julie Cranmer, associate director, asset finance, Lloyds Bank Commercial Finance

Weldall (Cannock) provides specialist bespoke solutions to the construction industry. The business, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, was established by two specialist welders and is now run by their sons. It works primarily with windows and cladding firms in London, as well as regionally in Birmingham.

To support growing demand from its customers, Weldall has purchased a fiber laser cutting machine with the support of an asset finance package of over £500,000 from Lloyds Bank.

The state-of-the-art Bystronic BySmart Fiber machine will triple the speed at which the business can process metal. The machine has 10 kilowatts of laser power and can cut various metals, such as steel, aluminium and stainless steel, up to 30mm in thickness. It’s more energy efficient than the three kilowatts model the business was previously using, delivering lower costs for the quantity of materials processed.

Through the investment, the £4 million turnover business is hoping to grow revenues by 15 per cent per year.

It will also allow Weldall to hire four new employees, to support the operation of the machinery, including a programmer and an operator, as well as other skilled labour roles to help with the increased production volume. The business is also investing in its colleagues’ development with operator training from Bystronic to help use the new machinery effectively and safely.

Matt O’Farrell, director at Weldall (Cannock), said: “We are seeing a significant increase in demand, particularly from contractors which are building apartment and office developments in London, where city expansion is taking place rapidly. The new machine will enable us to maximise this opportunity for growth and win new business in the sector.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen the price of metals double. The new technological capabilities provided by our Bystronic machine will enable us to process products more quickly, helping us counteract these rising input costs to continue to deliver value for customers and expand.”

Rob Taylor, relationship director at Lloyds Bank, said: “Weldall is a fantastic local business which has built up a strong reputation for reliability, quality and competitiveness. This new machinery will help the business to meet the increased demand its experiencing, while maintaining its excellent reputation with customers.