Keon Homes strikes £5.3m affordable housing deal with GreenSquareAccord

Rob Goodall (Design Manager at Keon Homes) Mike Nolan (Head of Development at GreenSquareAccord), Eddie Hughes MP and Mike Doolan (Sales and Partnerships Manager at LoCal Homes) outside the Canalside Close development

Chasetown-based Keon Homes, which was formed four years ago by Richard Williams, Warren Bolton and Noel Sweeney in 2019, will build the £5.3 million Canalside Close scheme that will give people access to a 33-strong mix of one, two-bed apartments and two and three-bed houses.

The deal is the first time the two organisations have worked together and will tap into low carbon housing solutions from LoCal Homes, an advanced housing manufacturer based outside of Walsall.

This will see timber frame panels built offsite and then installed, providing a host of operational, cost and energy savings as a result.

Matt Beckley, head of development at Keon Homes, said: “The Black Country urgently needs more affordable housing and this partnership with GreenSquareAccord is going to deliver exactly that.

“The properties are all high quality and feature the latest energy efficient measures meaning that potential purchasers can move into a home that will immediately help them with the cost-of-living challenge.”

He continued: “Work has started, and we expect it to be complete by the middle of 2024. Five Keon staff, joined by a network of strategic subcontractors, will oversee the build.”

All the new homes on Canalside Close will be built using low carbon LoCaL Homes Eco-200 off-site closed timber panel system, which will reduce construction times on site, and achieve savings overall in terms of carbon release.

The external wall panels will be finished with a brick slip system applied in the factory and will further improve both the quality and delivery of the development. Waste will also be dramatically reduced and will make for a much cleaner and safer site.

This process is now fully approved under the NHBC Accepts Service as an innovative building system and reinforces Keon Homes’ commitment to utilising new techniques that deliver sustainable performance.

GreenSquareAccord’s Head of Development Mike Nolan said: “I am delighted to say that spades are now in the ground at Canalside Close. This new development is good news for Walsall residents, as we will be providing affordable homes that are sorely needed.

“With a range of properties available, from one-bed apartments to three-bed homes, our new venture will meet a variety of local housing need. In addition to reducing pressure on greenfield sites, this development will be built using cutting-edge and environmentally sound techniques.

“A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes to get us to this point and I am grateful to both Keon Homes and to Walsall Council for their assistance.”

Keon Homes’ Matt Beckley concluded: “Canalside Close is the first time we have worked with GreenSquareAccord and hopefully this will be the start of what will be a strong partnership for the West Midlands.

“The £5.3m deal is also a fantastic way to celebrate our fifth birthday and continues our desire to disrupt the residential and extra care marketplaces.”

Keon Homes, which alongside Cameron Homes and Chasetown Civil Engineering is part of The Tara Group, has enjoyed rapid growth over the last two years, completing 142 plots with a further 500 either in build or part of a secure pipeline of sites.