Healthcare company has ceased trading

Summerfield Healthcare's base in Shrewsbury

The Summerfield Healthcare website says that details of liquidators are to follow within 14 days.

The business, which is registered with Companies House as Ryecroft Medical Services, has been contacted for comment.

There are reports of patients saying they are owed money with one saying they went to have a surgical procedure only to find its clinic in Great Barr empty.

Summerfield also treated patients at Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton and Cardiff.

The director is Dr Stephen Grant Charlesworth-Jones who started the company in 2016.

Summerfield, which is based at Charlesworth Court, Knights Way, Battlefield Enterprise Park, said on the website that despite its greatest efforts, especially in the last year, a significant rise in operational costs coupled with a significant reduction in demand for direct paying private healthcare patients had caused Summerfield Healthcare to become financially unviable and its clinics had closed.

Staff are eligible for the Government redundancy scheme and the appointed liquidators will be legally responsible for all financial matters

Dr Charlesworth-Jones, who holds dual qualifications in both medicine and law is a former Shrewsbury School pupil.

He decided to launch the venture alongside his NHS practice to deliver healthcare as needed, on the terms of the patient, to people across Shropshire and its borders.

Summerfield launched a new national memory clinic service last year.