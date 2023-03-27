Last orders as Willenhall's Wetherspoons pub closes down

A group of regulars at the Malthouse Wetherspoons in Willenhall meet up for the last time as the pub closes down. Pictured front left is Brenda Saunders, Margaret and George Croot, Barbara and Keith Ward and Rosemary Hancox

The Malthouse, in The Dale, was among more than 30 branches earmarked for closure by the chain following an economic move by the operator.

It closed its doors on Sunday.

Pub regular Margaret Croot, 69, of Manor Close, The Manor, in Willenhall, said: "We're very sad to see it go. There's a large group of us who have been meeting up here on Wednesdays for a number of years now.

"The staff are lovely and it provides a lifeline for many of us as it's a place in the community where people can meet and have food together.

"We can't understand why Wetherspoon are closing it because it's well used.

"There are signs on the walls stating that it's closing in a few day's time. We thought we'd have one last meeting before it goes."

The Malthouse off New Road in the town centre and The Billiard Hall, in St Michael’s Street, in West Bromwich were among 32 earmarked for closure by the pub chain last year.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “ We can confirm that The Malthouse pub in Willenhall will be closed from Monday.

“It will be open as normal up to and including this Sunday. We would like to thank our loyal customers and staff for their custom and service over the years.

“We appreciate that people will be disappointed that the pub is closing. This is a commercial decision by Wetherspoon.”