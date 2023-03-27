Domino’s serves up 25 new jobs with new Codsall branch

The opening of the new restaurant

The store in Pendeford Mill opened on Monday, March 27.

The new jobs include pizza chefs, counter staff and delivery drivers.

Councillor Dr Matt Ewart, the chairman of South Staffordshire District Council was at the store to cut the ribbon alongside the new store team.

To celebrate there are two opening deals – a price slice delivery deal with £8 for small, £10 for medium and £12 for large pizzas and two topping pizzas from £5.99 when people collect. Deals are valid until April 2.

Ricky Kandola, operations director at SK Group, said: “We’re excited to have opened a store in Codsall and Bilbrook, allowing us to deliver our delicious menu of Domino’s classics to even more pizza lovers across the country.

"We’re still on the lookout for exceptional people to be part of our in-store team. With more than four in five of our store managers starting their own career as a team member, these roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people looking to grow and build a career with the nation’s best-loved pizza company.”