Shropshire and Staffordshire firms shine as Federation of Small Businesses hosts RAF Cosford awards

The award winners

The event, held at RAF Cosford and hosted by Dave Sharpe, celebrated the creativity and endeavour of small firms across the region.

There was success for Bridgnorth business Good2Great, which won the Service Excellence Award.

The company is this year marking a decade of supporting start-ups with Johnny and Sally Themans helping 1,000 new businesses.

Collecting their award, Sally said: "For me, the heart of a community is having good thriving businesses. "We work in the community with lots of businesses and some of the start-ups we have helped are also here today, who we are immensely proud of."

The event was held at RAF Cosford

"It can be one of the loneliest things, running your own business so we try to provide a friendly ear and bounce ideas off each other to help.

"It's important to get the message out there that, as businesses, we are all in it together and want to cheers each other on."

Lichfield-based Legionella and Fire Safe Services was named Larger Small Business of the Year.

The judges made their decision based on businesses which have demonstrated growing and strong revenues, retained high service levels and employees during growth.

Legionella and Fire Safe Services

Steve Broughton, Executive Chairman, said: “I'd like to give my thanks to all our fantastic staff who have been integral to us winning this award and continue to share our journey together as we continue to expand and develop our services.”

And Managing Director Steve Morris added: “This is very much deserved team recognition. The hard work and success is simply down to all the staff and the team ethos vibe they have created. We are nothing without our people."

There was a good turnout of businesses from across the West Midlands

Madeley's First Aid Plus, from Much Wenlock, which was named Start-Up Business of the Year.

The company delivers Ofqual regulated level two and three physical first aid and mental health first aid courses to companies, the agricultural sector, adults with learning disabilities, schools, clubs and children who have neurodiversity, plus home-schooled children, SMEs and large companies.

Louise Madeley said: "I am stunned. I left the NHS to start up on my own and do physical and mental health first-aid training. If there's one thing that's needed at the moment it's a lot more mental health first-aid training to start getting people to have conversations to help each other."

Telford's Bethany Tomlinson of LYFBAR was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Her award was collected by Hollie Whittles, Director of two digital companies – FraggleWorks and Purple Frog Systems – who said: "I love this award for the young entrepreneur because, as a business owner, that's what I am looking for – young people with those creative skills.

"Young people are the future of our businesses and it's good to create those pathways into business."

Cannock-based Euro-Matic UK Ltd won the Sustainability Award.

The company was established in 2016 and the business has worked hard to demonstrate how simple products can be applied to save the environment.

The business supplies playpen balls for the leisure, hospitality and events sector as well as balls used as valves in hoovers and others used in manufacturing plus shade balls applied on open water.

Katie Lee, Kelli King and Kelly White

The Little Green Pantry in Wellington was nominated for two accolades– the Sustainability Award and Start-up Business of the Year.

Other Shropshire nominations included Lornashouse, Connect Consultancy, ChocTilly. Precious Pet Weddings and ANTA Education.

Bliss of London Ltd, in Aldridge, was nominated for Exporter of the Year and other nominees included Stafford's Red Box Web Design Ltd and Floral Glory UK from Walsall.

The event at RAF Cosford

Winners were Inkberrow Physiotherapy and Acupuncture Limited (Micro Business of the Year), OLPRO (Exporter of the Year) and Groovy Timber(Business and Product Innovation Award).

Hooray's Gelato Kitchen ltd was named Family Business of the Year while Nomad HR won the Community Award.