McDonald's drive-thru for Great Barr would bring 120 jobs if plans approved

A McDonald's branch could open in Great Barr

Restaurant chiefs are hoping to build the branch on the former Buffett Island on Queslett Road, Great Barr, which closed down in 2020.

The multi-million pound proposals would see 120 restaurant jobs created with a consultation being launched to gauge residents' views on it.

Emma Fisher, senior acquisition surveyor at McDonald’s said: "We are excited to bring forward the proposals to regenerate the former Buffet Island site with a new, attractive, and sustainable drive-thru restaurant. Our proposals seek to deliver choice for customers, whilst being mindful and considerate of existing neighbours and residents in Queslett.

"The creation of a new drive-thru restaurant will see a host of benefits including significant investment into the local economy with over 120 jobs being created.

"We are committed to working with the local community and welcome their views on the plans ahead of submitting a planning application."

The plans would include 47 on-site car parking spaces for customers including two disabled spaces, two electric vehicle charging points and room for bikes.

Meanwhile there will be a "carefully planned internal queuing system" to regulate traffic at the site, branded a "vacant and dilapidated" piece of brownfield land.

Plans were rubber-stamped last year to knock down Buffet Island, a much-loved former pub and Chinese restaurant which was left in a poor condition after its closure.

McDonald's chiefs said the proposals would represent a boost to the economy, with around £60,000 being generated in business rates.

People have been urged to share their feedback by March 30 with all opinions being considered and used to inform the finals plans submitted to Walsall Council.