Mamas & Papas to open up new branch in Staffordshire – with free goodie bags for 50 customers

Mamas & Papas

The company will open in NEXT at Ventura Retail Park this week, bringing its range of award-winning travel systems, nursery furniture and children’s clothing to new and expectant parents in the area.

Mamas & Papas will celebrate the arrival of the 1,5000 sq ft concession on Saturday by offering free goodie bags to the first 50 customers who make a purchase in-store.

As well as offering their award-winning range of products, including its bestselling all-terrain Ocarro pushchair, the store will deliver expert in-store services such as one-to-one personal shopping appointments, car seat consultations and fittings, independent advice across a wide range of brands, as well as click and collect.

Nathan Williams, Chief Executive Officer at Mamas & Papas, said: “A customer visiting us in our new NEXT store location will have access to our dedicated Mamas & Papas team of experts, who will provide tailored, independent advice and recommendations to parents-to-be and their families.

"Being able to test and compare pushchairs, have car seats fitted into their car before buying, and gaining nursery furniture inspiration is something every new parent should have access to.

“The Tamworth concession marks our 26th store opening with NEXT and helps us to continue to deliver our goal of being the most accessible nursery brand on the high street.”

The store is open from 9am-8.30pm Monday to Friday, 9am-7pm on Saturday and 10.30am-4.30pm on Sunday.