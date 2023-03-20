New website launches offering people free training courses

Pictured seated Rachita Gupta, lead client partner for the public sector, with fellow guests

Sandwell Council has partnered with digital services and consulting company Infosys on the project.

Springboard is Infosys’ flagship digital learning platform designed to empower people, communities and society with skills to be successful in the 21st century.

It will help Sandwell residents acquire new skills and increase employability.

Infosys Springboard will offer more than 700 digital courses, from beginner through to more advanced programmes, with training provided in modular bite size chunks.

The platform was launched on Friday at West Bromwich Albion Football Club, with representatives from voluntary sector organisations, local libraries, schools and colleges, as well as council representatives in attendance.

These organisations will assist to promote awareness of the learning platform across Sandwell and support people to sign up for it.

Infosys Springboard can be accessed at infyspringboard.eu.onwingspan.com/web/en/login

It aims to be available to everyone for free to help increase digital literacy across the board and ensure nobody is left behind.

Councillor Simon Hackett, cabinet member for children and education at Sandwell Council, said: “Springboard is a fantastic opportunity for Sandwell residents.

"The opportunity to work alongside a multi-national organisation like Infosys, will equip our enterprises such as, schools, colleges and training providers with the tools needed to increase digital accessibility and help achieve higher aspirations.

"It will also enable our residents to access a wealth of opportunities for future careers and gain greater prosperity for Sandwell.”

Thirumala Arohi, senior vice president and head – education, training and assessment at Infosys, said: “Upskilling and reskilling is part of our DNA at Infosys, and we couldn’t be happier to be collaborating with Sandwell Council on this important project.