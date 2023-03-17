Ten more West Midlands pubs currently on market as The Crooked House is put up for sale

Red, White & Blue

The news came after the tourist attraction on the Himley Road, between Dudley and Himley. The building, which has recently been given a makeover including a new roof, has been a focal point in the community since the 1830s, when it was The Glynne Arms.

One side of the building stands at 4ft lower than the other due to 19th century mining subsidence. It is now thought another pub company could swoop to buy it.

There are a host of pubs or former pubs currently listed for sale on Rightmove in the region.

Here are some of the others currently being marketed ...

Lamp Tavern - Dudley (£650,000)

The Lamp Tavern

The Lamp Tavern fronts the busy High Street A4101 on the edge of Dudley Town Centre.

Marketed by Matthew Phillips Surveyors, they say: "The property comprises a number of interlinked two and three storey brick buildings with pitched slate and tiled roofs with the original pub and former cottage, now converted to the letting block, to the High Street and Blowers Green frontage and the lofty former brewery forming the function facilities to the rear."

A brochure adds: "The Lamp Tavern in recent years has operated very successfully as a wet lead public house with a core of local trade from the surrounding area.

"There is an undoubted opportunity to further promote a value food offer both within the pub and adjoining function facilities, to attract additional trade for the letting rooms from business people."

Former Willenhall Workers Social Club – Willenhall (Guide Price £510,000)

Harper Street

Being marketed by Rightmove and Pattinson Auction, it is described as 'a substantial three-storey former social club, very prominently located in a corner position along Harper Street and Thomas Street, Willenhall, close to Willenhall park and the town centre'.

"Formerly Willenhall Workers Social Club, the property offers huge development potential subject to obtaining the relevant planning permission. There is potential for residential development for 21 apartments, or 7-8 three bedroom homes subject to planning applications and building regulation approval," a brochure adds.

Greyhound Inn - Stafford (£595,000)

Greyhound Inn

The Greyhound enjoys a prominent frontage to the A34, Stafford Road, a short distance to the north of Stafford town centre, in an attractive drive out location in open Staffordshire countryside.

It's marketed by Matthew Phillips Surveyors, who says: "The Greyhound has traded successfully as a well known destination drive to food lead Pub/ Restaurant. The business provides a value well presented food offer attracting trade from the whole of Staffordshire.

"The accounts reflect impressive sales figures, however, there are opportunities to increase turnover, both within the existing style of operation, but also by further refinement of the offer and through further promotion and marketing.

"The Greyhound enjoys a large well fitted open plan trading area with various seating and dining areas, includes a bar area directly adjoining the front entrance lobby and a Conservatory dining area to the rear adjoining the rear beer patio. In total there are circa 150 covers."

Red, White & Blue - Featherstone (£1,250,000)

Red, White & Blue

The property is on the Cannock Road, A460, a main route from Junction 11 of the M6 1.5 miles to the north and Junction 1 of the M54 0.4 miles to the south.

A spokesperson for Matthew Phillips Surveyors says: "The property is freehold and is available with the benefit of vacant possession.

"The property was listed as an Asset of Community Value on December 19, 2019."

The Black Swan - Ironbridge (£595,000)

The Black Swan

A property being marketed by Sidney Phillips Limited, The Midlands.

They say: "The Black Swan is an attractive property which dates back to the mid 18th Century, although is not listed.

"It offers easy to operate trade areas, three section trade gardens with riverside views able to cater for over 150 customers and spacious owners accommodation across the first and second floor of the property.

"As well as standing alongside the river to the rear it has the old railway walk. This is the most popular walk through the Gorge providing a steady pedestrian passing trade.

"The Black Swan has been in the same owners hands now for 19 years, has an extremely well established level of trade and profitability."

Swan Inn - Sedgley (£275,000)

Swan Inn

The Swan Inn lies in the centre of Sedgley, 100 yards from the main traffic island in the town, with a frontage to Gospel End Street A463 and access from Ettymore Road to the 10 space car park.

Matthew Phillips Surveyors say it offers 'potential for further promotion of pub and also for residential and commercial development'.

They add: "The pub adjoins the main shopping facilities and is in the heart of the evening entertainment circuit. Sedgeley Town Centre is surrounded by housing providing an immediate residential catchment."

Details are at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132179219#/?channel=COM_BUY

The Hazelwood - Burntwood (£450,000)

The Hazelwood

Being marketed by Sidney Phillips Limited, The Midlands, the property is in Ironstone Road, Burntwood.

The description is: "A hugely successful public house members club, traditional wet led community style trade and well appointed trading areas, outside seating and private parking."

The Rag - Rawnsley (£1,100,000)

The Rag

The property is marketed by Everard Cole Ltd, Nottingham, who describe it as an 'immaculate pub' and add: "The Rag at Rawnsley nestles on the edge of Cannock Chase in Staffordshire, providing an excellent base for walkers, mountain bikers and visitors to this area of outstanding natural beauty."

They say: "The Rag at Rawnsley is a two and single storey detached property of brick and rendered elevations beneath pitched tiled flat roofs.

"The property has been extended and refurbished throughout to a very high standard by our clients providing a traditional but modern English pub-restaurant full of character.

"The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hall leading to a reception area. The Rag has a number of trading areas comprising an L-shaped Public Bar, with timber bar servery, brick-built feature fireplace with log burning stove, beamed ceiling, upholstered perimeter seating and wall mounted TV.