Drinks giant Budweiser Brewing Group UK & I is on a recruitment drive for drinks dispense technician apprentices

And it is giving people the chance to learn on-the-job by combining working for the company by studying at City of Wolverhampton College.

The 18-month Level 3 drinks dispense technician apprenticeship will enable Budweiser employees to develop the industry skills and knowledge needed to install and maintain equipment in pubs, clubs, bars, hotels, theatres, leisure centres and stadiums across the United Kingdom.

The apprenticeship covers a range of tasks and will equip apprentices with skills in plumbing, electrics, refrigeration, gas pressure systems and pipework, as well as fault finding, problem solving, customer service, training, product quality, time and workload management, health and safety, and industry codes of practice.

Apprentices will attend training at the college's drinks dispense training academy – which is equipped with a range of industry-standard equipment – at the Paget Road campus on a block release basis every six-to-eight weeks.

The apprenticeship was launched by the college, in partnership with brewers and drinks manufacturers, in 2019 and, in the last two years, Budweiser has taken on 12 apprentices, with six having completed their training and a further six being part-way through their programme.

Apprentices will start on a salary of £13,500 - with the potential of earning up to £27,500 by the end of their training and will join a team of 100 field technicians who complete an average of 10,000 installations and 50,000 service calls each year.