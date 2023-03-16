The MidCounties Co-op has revealed it will close a store in Kingswinford

A spokesperson for the Midcounties Co-operative confirmed the Your Co-op Food store in Kingswinford 'no longer fits with the long-term strategy of the Society'.

They said: “Our Board regularly reviews our property footprint to ensure we’re providing the best opportunity to deliver for our members and supporting local communities across the Midcounties region.

"We continue to invest in our food retail business, having opened 14 new stores over the last two years, investing more than £7.5 million.

“However, as a result of our ongoing review, it was identified that the Your Co-op Food store in Kingswinford no longer fits with our long-term strategy.

“Despite the Society’s best efforts, the Kingswinford store has been loss making for some time and this has been exacerbated by new edge of town developments, which have adversely affected trading conditions in the town centre.

“We have been working to identify an alternative location for a convenience store offering in the area but, regrettably, this has not been possible. As our lease is now due to expire and to avoid further loss making, we have taken the difficult decision to close the store on April 15, 2023.

“We have entered into consultation with the 29 colleagues affected by the closure of the site and, where possible, will seek to identify alternative roles within the Midcounties group of businesses.

“We are also working with Post Office Ltd to look for an alternative site for the Post Office currently located within the Kingswinford store, however this will close in September if we are unable to find a suitable operator.